England vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: New Zealand Lose 6th Wicket As Tom Blundell Departs, DRS Down At Headingly
England vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: New Zealand resumed at 225/5 on Day 2 at Headingley, Leeds.
England vs New Zealand, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: After a shared first day with England, New Zealand resumed their innings at 225/5 on Day 2 at Headingley, Leeds. While Daryll Mitchell continues to hold one end, his partner Tom Blundell (55) became the victim for Matty Potts. Blundell was dismissed on LBW. As the DRS was down at Headingley, he couldn't challenge the umpire's decision. (LIVE SCORECARD)
England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult
ENG vs NZ 3rd Test, Day 2 Live
No run.
Sticks to his line and length, this is again blocked towards the fielder at mid on.
Straight on a good length. Defends it back to the same fielder.
Good-length delivery on off, Daryl Mitchell works it towards short mid-wicket.
Outside off stump on a good length, Michael Bracewell strides forward and defends.
Fuller now outside off, Michael Bracewell leaves it alone.
Good-length delivery outside off, spinning into the batter, Beats Michael Bracewell as it hits his body.
FOUR! Gets a hold of this one! Full and angling into the pads. Michael Bracewell gets on his knees and thumps it towards the mid-wicket boundary to collect four runs!
Similar delivery, and Michael Bracewell knocks it towards mid off.
Full and outside off, defended back down the pitch towards the bowler.
Jack Leach (30-8-75-2) comes into the attack.
Full and wide outside off, Daryl Mitchell fends it towards point.
On-a-good-length delivery and persists with the outside off stump line, Daryl Mitchell defends this back to Stuart Broad.
Slightly full once again outside off stump, Daryl Mitchell steps across the stumps and shoulders arms.
Good shape for Stuart Broad. Pitches outside off on a good length. Daryl Mitchell leaves this one alone.
Slightly fuller outside off, Daryl Mitchell defends firmly back to the bowler.
Good-length delivery outside off, Daryl Mitchell defends it down and needs to use his legs to stop the ball from rolling towards the stumps.
Fuller and just outside off. Bracewell drives it straight but Potts gets low and gets a hand to it. Good stop. 11th maiden over for Potts.
There is the variation as Potts bowls one sliding down the leg side. Bracewell misses his flick.
On a length and outside off. Bracewell watches it all the way to the keeper.