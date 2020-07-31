England will look to seal the three-match series when they host Ireland for the second One-day International (ODI) at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. The visitors, after a horror show with the bat in the series opener, would like to turn things around with a spirited performance and keep the series alive. Apart from Curtis Campher and Andy McBrine none of Irish players could spend significant time in the middle and would definitely want to put up a better show this time around. Before the match, the hosts suffered a significant blow as Joe Denly was ruled out of the remainder of the series with a back injury. He had missed the first match after suffering spasms in training on the eve of the match. He has failed to recover and will be replaced in the squad by Liam Livingstone. England fast bowling attack led will David Willey would like to the repeat the same performance as the first ODI and help Eoin Morgan's side clinch the series and register the first series win of the ICC Men's World Cup Super League with a game to spare.

When will the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match start?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will start on August 1, Saturday.

Where will the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match be played?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be played at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match begin?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will begin at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

The England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be broadcast live on Sony Six/Sony Six HD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

The live streaming of the England vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also follow the live scorecard on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)