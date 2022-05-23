Right-handed batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday was named in the India Test squad for the rescheduled fifth Test against England set to be played in July. Pujara recently represented Sussex in County Championship Division 2 and registered 720 runs, including two double centuries. A day after his inclusion in the Test squad, Pujara told NDTV that he is glad to be selected for the match against England and is happy that his recent performances in the County Championship have been recognised.

"I am glad to have been selected for the England Test, and happy that my recent county performances were recognised. Having spent some time in the middle during the county games, I do believe it will keep me in good stead as we get ready for the game against England," Pujara told NDTV on Monday.

"As always, looking forward to preparing and training well ahead of the tour, and do hope to continue contributing to the Indian team," he added.

Representing Sussex, Pujara scored four centuries with his highest score being 203 against Durham. He had also registered a double ton against Derbyshire.

He scored 109 against Worcestershire and 170 not out against Middlesex.

Earlier this year, Pujara was not included in the Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

After that, Pujara decided to play County cricket and his performances paved the way for his inclusion in the Test squad.

India will take on Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up match beginning June 24.

The rescheduled fifth Test between India and England will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5.