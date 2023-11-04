Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Australia Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis Return As England Opt To Bowl vs Australia
ENG vs AUS Live Score, WC 2023: Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green are back in playing XI for Australia, while England named an unchanged team.
ENG vs AUS Live Cricket Score: Australia bat first vs England in Ahmedabad.© AFP
England vs Australia Live Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in their Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad. The game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad might be a dead rubber for the Jos Buttler-led side but they must be aiming to play a spoilsport for Australia by denting their semi-final hopes. On the other hand, Pat Cummins and Co. will aim to get the crucial two points from the game to inch closer to their hopes of playing in the knockouts. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Updates of England vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match:
- 13:42 (IST)World Cup Live: Confirmation of both XIs!England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil RashidAustralia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- 13:36 (IST)ENG vs AUS Live: England win toss!England captain Jos Buttler wins toss, opts to bowl vs Australia in a World Cup match. Australia skipper Pat Cummins said they wanted to bat. Win-win situation for both teams, as far as the toss is concerned.No Marsh and Maxwell for Australia. Stoinis and Green are back in the mix. England are unchanged.
- 13:21 (IST)ENG vs AUS Live: History on Australia's side!Australia have won four of their last five World Cup clashes against England, who won that all-important semi-final in 2019. Can England sneak out a win?
- 12:52 (IST)ENG vs AUS Live: Can England end losing streak?Australia are on a hot streak, winning their last four games in World Cup. England, on the other hand, have lost as many in the same time
- 12:18 (IST)ENG vs AUS Live: Hello!Greeting to everyone! We are back, this time for the coverage of the World Cup match between arch-rivals England and Australia.
