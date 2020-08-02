England will take on Australia in the first Twenty20 International of the three-match series on Friday. The coronavirus pandemic threatened to wipe out England's entire home season yet they are now set to complete all 18 scheduled men's internationals, albeit the fixtures have been played behind closed doors. For the home side, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler are set to return after missing the recent T20I series against Pakistan. Australia's head coach Justin Langer has already termed arch-rivals as dangerous ahead of the series opener in Southampton. The match will be played behind closed doors.

When will the England vs Australia 1st T20I match start?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I match will start on September 4, Friday.

Where will the England vs Australia 1st T20I match be played?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

What time does the England vs Australia 1st T20I match begin?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The England vs Australia 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Sony network.

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the England vs Australia 1st T20I match will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)