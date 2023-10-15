England vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023, Live Updates:Defending champions will be taking on Afghanistan in their ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday in New Delhi. The Jos Buttler-led side faced a seven-wicket defeat in the opening match against New Zealand but they went on defeat Bangladesh by 137 runs. On the other hand, Afghanistan have lost both of their first two matches and are yet to open their points tally. England will be aiming for another comfortable win as they will be going in as the favourites. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)