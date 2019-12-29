England's tour of South Africa didn't get off to the best of starts with illness sweeping through the touring party . England captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler joined England's lengthening sick list on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Saturday . And there seems to be more trouble brewing within the team. A video surfaced on Saturday, in which two key members of the England team -- Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad -- can be seen having a heated argument during the third day's play.

Fortunately for the other players and staff in the England camp, and their supporters, towards the end of the video, the duo can be seen giving each other a fist bump.

West Indies' legendary fast bowler Michael Holding and former England captain Nasser Hussain were in the commentary box at the time of the incident and this is what they made of it.

"Well that doesn't look like a very friendly conversation, does it?" Michael Holding started off.

"Not too sure what started it, but hopefully it will end soon."

"When Pretorius was on his way out to bat, there was a little bit of a conversation between the captain (Root), vice-captain (Stokes) and Stuart Broad. Not too sure what it was all about, what started it, but obviously the vice-captain was not a very happy man," added Holding.

"Tempers fray but I'm pleased that a few words were exchanged, to be honest. Got a problem with each other, Broad said something in the huddle that Stokes is not amused with and Engand's vice-captain picks him up on it. Don't have a problem with that at all," Nasser Hussain said about the incident.

Meanwhile, England had something to cheer about by the end of Day 3. Rory Burns and Dom Sibley raised English hopes of a stunning win with a solid opening partnership after England were set a challenging 376-run target for victory.

England were 121 for one wicket at the close of play, needing another 255 runs to win. The left-handed Burns and right-handed Sibley put on 92 for the first wicket before Sibley pushed back a return catch to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj after making a patient 29.

Burns made 77 not out and saw out the day with first innings top-scorer Joe Denly, who was on 10.

