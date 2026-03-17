England cricket team all-rounder Liam Livingstone made stunning allegations towards head coach Brendon McCullum and England Cricket Board (ECB) managing director Rob Key over lack of 'respect' and 'communication'. Livingstone was dropped from the national team in March 2025 following a dismal run of form and he believes that there is little chance for him to make a return under the current management. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, the all-rounder revealed that he was told that he will be dropped for the series against West Indies through a phone call from McCullum that lasted less than a minute.

“I asked why [I was dropped]. They said they wanted to try someone else. That was off Baz. Wrighty [outgoing selector Luke Wright] didn't reach out, and Brooky [captain Harry Brook] sent me a text," Livingstone said.

“That probably sums that group up as a collective. Keysy [Rob Key] said nothing – [he] said I'll speak to you in the summer. I actually rang him one day, and he said he was busy at a Test camp at Loughborough. And then I didn't hear from him until the end of September."

“That was a bit of an eye-opening experience about the group and the regime: if you're in, you're in, and if you're not in, no one cares about you. That put my mind at ease that my cricket was going to be more enjoyable going forward," he added.

The cricketer also recalled his struggles during the Champions Trophy 2025 and said that when he sought help from the McCullum-led coaching staff, he was told that he 'cared too much'.

“I was asking for help, and pretty much all I got was that I care too much and I need to chill out a little bit, and everything will take care of itself," Livingstone said.

“When things don't go right, of course, you're going to care; if I didn't care, then I probably wouldn't want to play the sport. I thought I had a really good summer, leading into the winter when we went to the West Indies. Obviously, things didn't go well in India and Pakistan, but they weren't going well for anyone," he added.