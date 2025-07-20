The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday awarded the hosting rights for the next three editions of World Test Championship finals to England. The global body made the decision at its annual conference which concluded in Singapore Sunday. The three WTC finals scheduled in 2027, 2029 and 2031 after completion of two year cycles will in all likelihood be held in June, which is the time for the cricket season in England. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already hosted the 2021 final in Southampton (India vs New Zealand), 2023 summit clash at the Oval in London (India vs Australia) and the 2025 edition finale at the Lord's (South Africa vs Australia).

".....the England and Wales Cricket Board have been awarded hosting rights for the next three World Test Championship Finals. The first three editions of the WTC Final were held at different venues in England, with Lord's hosting the most recent final between South Africa and Australia last month," the ICC stated in a release.

Since the scheduling of the WTC cycle is such that only possible country where there is likely to be least weather intervention in June is England. Australia's cricket season runs from October to March.

"We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship Finals," Richard Gould, ECB CEO, said.

"It's a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for these games.

"Hosting these finals is a privilege, and we look forward to working with the ICC to build on the success of the previous editions," he added.

In case of India, Test cricket isn't the most popular format and if India doesn't play the final, then there would be bare minimum footfalls even if top cricketing nations play the summit clash.

New Associate Members

The ICC also welcomed two new members in Timor Leste Cricket Federation and Zambia Cricket Union which were included as Associate Members, taking the ICC's total membership to 110.

USA Cricket given 3 months to set house in Order

Among other decisions, the USA Cricket has been given three additional months to undertake comprehensive governance reforms, including but not limited to completing free and fair elections within the period.

USA Cricket has been facing non compliance issue for the longest time and there is a suspension looming large on the immediate regime if they don't set their house on order.

New Members in ICC CEC

Among other announcements, Mr Gurumurthy Palani (France Cricket), Mr Anuraag Bhatnagar (Cricket Hong Kong, China) and Mr Gurdeep Klair (Cricket Canada) were elected to the ICC Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) as Associate Member representatives.

