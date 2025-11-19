England named off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in a 12-man squad Wednesday alongside four frontline pace bowlers, keeping their options open for the first Ashes Test against Australia in Perth.

Their was no room for speedster Josh Tongue with Brydon Carse preferred, while Ollie Pope kept his place at number three ahead of Jacob Bethell.

Veteran pace ace Mark Wood unleashed a fiery spell in the nets on Tuesday after an injury scare last week to prove his fitness.

But selectors are likely waiting until the last minute to make a call on whether he plays.

If England opt for an all-out pace attack on what is expected to be a lively wicket, he will line up alongside Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Carse -- all of whom are capable of reaching 90mph.

Not since a bowling line-up led by John Snow and Bob Willis helped England to a 1970-71 series win have they had such an array of genuine quicks in Australia.

The first Test starts on Friday.

England squad: Ben Stokes (capt) Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Mark Wood

