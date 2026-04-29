An English cricketer has scripted history after achieving one of the rarest feats in the game during a match in the Premier Division of the South Staffordshire County League recently. Myles Davis, an electrician by trade, did the unthinkable last week, taking six wickets in six balls for Penkridge against Pelsall. His sensational double hat-trick helped him finish with figures of 7-16 from six overs as Penkridge completed a crushing win by 116 runs against Pelsall, who were without former England spinner Monty Panesar for the contest.

The viral video, which was captured by one his teammates, only captured the third, fifth and sixth dismissals.

Six wickets in six balls!



Penkridge CC bowler Myles Davis took a double hat-trick on Saturday.



Wickets 3, 5 and 6 were caught on camera! pic.twitter.com/5OsYDcT2Rd — Test Match Special (@bbctms) April 28, 2026

As per BBC Sport, this is only the seventh instance of a bowler taking six wickets in an over. Myles described it as a "surreal" experience.

"It's still a bit surreal, but it's an amazing achievement," Davis told BBC Midlands Today. "I didn't know what to think, to be honest. When the fourth [wicket] happened, I was just amazed and it just carried on. I couldn't believe it."

"We understand this is only the seventh time this has occurred in the world and Myles is the first adult male in the UK to do so," Penkridge chairman John Price said. "So it's a massive achievement and we're super proud. He's one of our own homegrown juniors coming through, so hats off to him."

Davis revealed that he was only able to play the game after a colleague agreed to cover for him.

"A shout-out to my work colleague who covered me so I could actually play," Davis said. "I don't think there's any topping that. I just have to try my best for the rest of the season. If it was to happen again, it would be a miracle."

Davis is not new to claiming hat-tricks, having bagged a couple last season.

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