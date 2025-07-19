England Champions vs Australia Champions Live Updates, WCL 2025: Eoin Morgan-led England Champions will aim for a better effort against Australia Champions in their second match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. In their first game, England lost to Pakistan Champions by a narrow margin of 5 runs. Their bowlers performed in unison but the batting department had only Ian Bell and Phil Mustard playing noticeable knocks. As England Champions will aim for improvement, Australia Champions will pose a tougher challenge to them. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score Updates of England Champions vs Australia Champions, World Championship of Legends 2025 game -