England Champions vs Australia Champions Live Updates, WCL 2025: England Still In Search Of 1st Win
England Champions vs Australia Champions Live, WCL 2025: England are still in search for their first win.
England Champions vs Australia Champions Live Updates, WCL 2025: Eoin Morgan-led England Champions will aim for a better effort against Australia Champions in their second match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. In their first game, England lost to Pakistan Champions by a narrow margin of 5 runs. Their bowlers performed in unison but the batting department had only Ian Bell and Phil Mustard playing noticeable knocks. As England Champions will aim for improvement, Australia Champions will pose a tougher challenge to them. (Live Scorecard)
Match 3, World Championship of Legends, 2025, Jul 19, 2025
Match Delayed
EDC
0/0 (0.0)
AAC
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Australia Champions won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
Here are the Live Score Updates of England Champions vs Australia Champions, World Championship of Legends 2025 game -
Impact subs nominated by Australia Champions - Moises Henriques, Rob Quiney and John Hastings.
Australia Champions (Playing XI) - Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk (WK), D'Arcy Short, Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Brett Lee (C), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Siddle, Steve O'Keefe.
Impact subs nominated by England Champions - Dimitri Mascarenhas, Tim Ambrose, Ryan Sidebottom and Usman Afzaal.
England Champions (Playing XI) - Phil Mustard (WK), Alastair Cook, James Vince, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (C), Ravi Bopara (In for Dimitri Mascarenhas), Samit Patel (In for Tim Ambrose), Chris Tremlett, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad (In for Ryan Sidebottom), Stuart Meaker.
The captain of England Champions, Eoin Morgan says they aren’t too bothered about the toss but would have liked to bowl first as well. He mentions there were plenty of positives to take from yesterday’s loss. Shares that while the team is here to have a good time, they are also here to win and are looking forward to this game. Adds that Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, and Ajmal Shahzad come into the XI.
The captain of Australia Champions, Brett Lee, says they have been able to put on a very talented and experienced squad this time. Says younger guys have also joined them. Highlights that they did well in the previous season. On the new additions to their squad, Binga mentions that they have got the likes of Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short joining them for this season.
TOSS - Australia Champions have won the toss and elected to BOWL first.
Well, well, what a game we just witnessed between South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions. West Indies certainly bowled out of their skins to take the match to a Bowl Out. However, they couldn't land a single hit, and South Africa sealed it with a 2-0 scoreline. Stick around as the toss is just around the corner.
UPDATE - 9.12 pm IST (3.42 pm GMT) - Due to the previous match still in progress, the toss and start for this game have been delayed. You can follow all the action from Match 2 between West Indies Champions and South Africa Champions by simply switching the tabs.
Given the delayed start to the first game, we could have a slight delay to the start of this clash as well, with the turnaround time between matches being a bit tight. Talking about the weather, it looks like the worst of it has passed, though there is still a chance of rain later in the evening. Fingers crossed for an uninterrupted contest.
On the other hand, Australia Champions' 2024 campaign ended at the semifinal stage with a loss to India. This season, they have bolstered their batting with the additions of Chris Lynn and D'Arcy Short, and will be banking on them, along with Shaun Marsh and Ben Dunk, to provide the runs. As always, they boast a strong group of all-rounders in Ben Cutting, Dan Christian, Moises Henriques, and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Their pace attack looks formidable too, with Peter Siddle, John Hastings and captain Brett Lee leading the charge.
England Champions, who finished at the bottom of the standings last season, have begun this year with another defeat. Things were going well for them against Pakistan with the ball until the 20th over, which went for 22 runs and ultimately proved costly, as they fell just short in the chase. Alastair Cook will be looking to shrug off the cobwebs after a tough outing. England were without Ravi Bopara, Moeen Ali, and Samit Patel in the opener due to domestic T20 commitments, and it remains to be seen when they will link up with the squad.
Hello and welcome to the second game of this Super Saturday, where two of the fiercest rivals, England and Australia, lock horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Rain through the early hours meant a delayed start to the first game of the day. Thankfully, a break in the weather has allowed for an 11-over contest, which is currently underway. You can switch tabs to follow all the action from that clash between South Africa and West Indies.
... MATCH DAY ...
The second edition of the World Championship of Legends 2025 is underway, and we are here at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham for the first double header of this season, and it couldn't get any bigger than this, as in match number 3, the England Champions will square off with their arch rivals, the Australia Champions. This highly anticipated T20 clash promises to be a mouthwatering clash, with both sides having an abundance of legendary talents. The England Champions, led by Eoin Morgan, are coming into this game after losing their first game by a narrow margin of 5 runs. Their bowlers did a brilliant job as every bowler chipped in with at least one wicket, while Chris Tremlett and Liam Plunkett took two wickets each. The home side struggled to get a good start in the chase as Alastair Cook looked rusty at the top. While Phil Mustard and Ian Bell scored their respective half-centuries but that went in vain as they failed to chase down the target, so their batting unit will be looking to be more proactive from the word go. Some of the key players of the England Champions, including Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, and Samit Patel, are yet to join the squad, so once they join, the team will get more stable and stronger. The home crowd, always passionate, will undoubtedly be a significant factor, roaring their support for their heroes. On the flip side, the Australia Champions are under the leadership of legendary Brett Lee, whose pace and competitive spirit defined an era of dominance, and the Aussies will be looking to make an early statement to kick-start their campaign this season. The squad consists of a mixture of some power hitters at the top and some very well-established all-rounders. The batting lineup features explosive batters like Shaun Marsh and Chris Lynn, who are capable of turning the tide of the game from any situation. The all-round capabilities of Moises Henriques, Dan Christian, and Ben Cutting make the team a well-balanced side. The bowling attack will be led by the lethal speedster Brett Lee, who will be well supported by the likes of Peter Siddle and Nathan Coulter-Nile. While the left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe will be a vital weapon on any surface. With players who have consistently performed on the biggest stages, Australia Champions possess the mental fortitude and skill to thrive under pressure. When these two sides met in last year's WCL, the Australia Champions registered a dominant victory by 6 wickets. As the second edition of the World Championship of Legends gains some momentum, this contest between the England Champions and Australia Champions is expected to be a cracking one. The contests between England and Australia have delivered some great and unforgettable games of cricket, so the stage is set here at Edgbaston for adding one more chapter to their rivalry. Can the Australia Champions start their campaign on a winning note, or will the home side, the England Champions, resist them from doing so? We will find out soon.