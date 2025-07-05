England Women's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was on Saturday ruled out of the remaining two games of the five-match T20I series against India Women's due to an injury to her left groin. The England team management informed that Tammy Beaumont, who stood in for Sciver-Brunt as captain in the third game at Bristol, will continue to lead the team while top-order batter Maia Bouchier will be her replacement. “Scans have confirmed that Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the rest of the IT20 series against India due to the injury to her left groin she sustained in Bristol,” it said.

Sciver-Brunt, however, is expected to be fit for the three-match ODI series.

“Tammy Beaumont will continue to captain in her absence, with Maia Bouchier replacing Sciver-Brunt in the squad. Sciver-Brunt is expected to be available for selection for the start of the ODI series.” India lead the five-match series 2-1 having won the first two games before losing the third by a narrow margin of five runs.

The fourth and fifth T20Is will be played at Manchester and Birmingham on July 9 and 11 respectively.

