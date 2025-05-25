England started their international summer with a dominant performance, defeating Zimbabwe in just five sessions of play in their four-day Test at Trent Bridge. The match ended with more than a full day to spare as England bowled Zimbabwe out twice, securing a comfortable win, as per ESPNcricinfo. Offspinner Shoaib Bashir was the star on the final day, taking his fourth Test five-wicket haul, the most by any England player before turning 22, and his second five-for at Nottingham. He ended with match figures of 9/143.

Despite the heavy loss, the Zimbabwe players and their supporters remained in high spirits. This was Zimbabwe's first Test in England in 22 years, and their enthusiastic fans filled the stadium with noise and colour, even staying back to applaud the team during their lap of appreciation after the match.

Zimbabwe showed some fight with the bat, especially through Sean Williams, Ben Curran, Sikandar Raza, and Wessly Madhevere. Williams was the top performer, scoring 88 runs and sharing a 122-run partnership with Curran for the second wicket. Raza also stood out, hitting a half-century and building a solid 65-run stand with Madhevere.

Although Zimbabwe didn't manage to force England to bat again, falling 45 runs short, their resilience and moments of quality batting gave fans reasons to be hopeful. The team will now prepare for upcoming home Test matches against South Africa, New Zealand, and Afghanistan.

For England, this game served as a warm-up before a busy Test schedule, which includes a five-match home series against India and the Ashes in Australia. There were a few concerns regarding their main fast bowlers, who seemed to lack impact, but Ben Stokes, returning from hamstring surgery, looked sharp and was the most threatening with the ball in short spells.

Zimbabwe began the day on 30/2, still trailing by 270 runs. Williams led the fightback with an aggressive innings full of boundaries, while Ben Curran supported him with a slow and steady 37 off 104 balls. Williams brought up his fifty with a stylish straight drive but was later struck on the bottom forearm by Josh Tongue, drawing blood. He continued to bat bravely but eventually fell lbw for 88, just short of a century.

Curran also showed determination but was eventually caught by Stokes. After his dismissal, Raza and Madhevere fought hard, taking on the spin attack and short deliveries. There were a few nervy moments, including a lucky deflection off Harry Brook's cap that saved Raza from a catch, and a close lbw call against Madhevere that went his way.

Eventually, a brilliant catch from Brook ended Madhevere's innings. Stokes bowled a bouncer that found the edge, and Brook leapt high at second slip to take a stunning one-handed catch.

After that, England wrapped up the innings quickly. Bashir dismissed Tafadzwa Tsiga with a ball that turned sharply through the bat-pad gap. Raza brought up his fifty soon after but was caught trying to attack Bashir. The young spinner finished with another five-wicket haul, ending Zimbabwe's resistance by trapping Tanaka Chivanga lbw. Zimbabwe's last man, Richard Ngarava, didn't bat in either innings due to a back injury.

England will take confidence from this win, especially the performance of Bashir and the return of Stokes as a bowler. Zimbabwe, despite the loss, showed moments of promise and spirit, earning the respect and admiration of the Trent Bridge crowd.

