The BCCI is unlikely to recall fast bowler Mohammed Shami after he was snubbed for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, according to a report by The Telegraph. The report claimed that Shami's recent performances in domestic cricket have been nothing special and with the pacer turning 35 last month, his return to the national side seems extremely unlikely. Shami last played for India back in March 2025 during the Champions Trophy. However, due to his injury troubles, the veteran pacer has only played domestic cricket but his disappointing show has not made him a top choice for the BCCI selectors.

"At this moment, it's getting increasingly tougher for Shami to return to the Indian team. In the Duleep game too, he wasn't too impressive, barring one odd spell. Besides, he isn't getting any younger, while pace-wise, too, he didn't seem to be at his best in Duleep. But to continue in the IPL, he has to play a decent amount of domestic games," a BCCI official told The Telegraph.

The report further stated that Shami has made himself available for Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign. Bengal will begin this year's Ranji Trophy journey against Uttarakhand on October 15.

"I had spoken to Shami six-seven days back, and he had expressed his desire to play. So, on our front, we're optimistic as far as his availability (in the Ranji opener) is concerned," Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla said.

However, no concrete decision has been taken about Shami's inclusion in the side as a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official said that the squad will be decided in the next few days after a discussion with Shukla. "We'll sit with Laxmi and discuss all the related aspects most likely on Tuesday," a senior CAB office-bearer said, according to The Telegraph.