India women's cricket team had a fabulous outing with the ball on the first day of the ongoing one-off Test against Australia, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Asked to bowl first, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scalped quick wickets as Australia were reduced to 103/4 at lunch break. India launched a heavy attack on Australia's batting line-up, as they got their first wicket in the first over itself. However, the dismissal of Australia batter Ellyse Perry by Pooja Vastrakar in the second over, became the highlight of the day.

On the fourth delivery of the second over, Perry tried to play a shot but got completely bamboozled by Vastrakar's stunning pace. The ball comfortably dodged the bat and cleaned up the stumps as Perry departed for four.

What a delivery from Pooja Vastrakar.pic.twitter.com/UdxME27VHG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 21, 2023

Phoebe Litchfield walked back towards the pavilion for a diamond duck. A momentary hesitation from her allowed Jemimah Rodrigues to capitalise and send the batter back for 0(0).

In the next over, Pooja Vastrakar got past Ellyse Perry's defence to send her back for 4(2). Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath launched a counter-attack in the next coming overs, bringing the game back to parity.

Their 80-run partnerships saw some well-timed shots which were played with some extra amount of composure. Both batters looked well set for a long stay on the pitch but spinner Sneh Rana brought in her experience to dismiss Tahlia after she touched the 50-run mark.

The Australian batter was riding high on her luck after she saw two of her catches dropped in the field.

Advertisement

Sneh cleverly invited the batter to try her luck once again. Tahlia (50 off 56 balls) accepted the offer but didn't find the right connection and ended up sending it to Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

The final blow was struck by Vastrakar on the final ball of the first session as she removed Mooney for 40(94).

(With ANI Inputs)