Ellyse Perry Feels That Time Is Right For Women's IPL

With women's cricket garnering popularity and audience in recent times, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry feels that a full-fledged women's Indian Premier League (IPL) will be the next big step on the circuit. The 27-year-old asserted that a women's IPL in the near future will only push the sport to bigger and better things. "A full IPL season is definitely the next step. It would open up huge avenues for the game to continue to grow. Putting that competition in place would take the game to all new heights. As the sport gets more and more professional and girls are able to play on a full-time basis, it's only going to develop the way that they play the game," icc-cricket.com quoted Perry as saying.

During the 2018 edition of the IPL, a women's exhibition match was played between IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernovas in Mumbai before the Qualifier 1 clash. Perry, Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Megan Schutt and Beth Mooney were among the five Australians who participated in the match.

Asserting that the only match was a big success, Perry opined that BCCI should work on playing a full women's tournament.

"The first exhibition match we did was really successful and I guess it's now up to the BCCI to find a way to implement a full tournament," Perry said.

Perry was instrumental during Sydney Sixers' second title win, earlier this year in the Women's Big Bash League. In the 16 innings, Perry managed a total of 552 runs at an average of 46 along with picking up five wickets. Hailing the efforts of Cricket Australia in the field of women's cricket, Perry asserted that the board was doing absolutely everything in their power to for the progression of women's cricket and expected the same from the Indian cricket board.