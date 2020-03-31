ECB Launches 61 Million Pounds Aid Package For English Cricket Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday a 61 million pounds (USD 76 million) aid package for the English game in response to the "once in a generation" challenge of the coronavirus pandemic . The 18 first-class counties and county boards, as well as the MCC, will immediately each receive a share of some 40m pounds in their respective bank accounts on Wednesday, with a further 20m pounds available in interest-free loans and grants. "It's no exaggeration to say that this is the biggest challenge the ECB have faced in their history," said chief executive Tom Harrison in a conference call.

"We won't know the full impact for a few months. We are aware the effects will be long-standing and they will be very significant on us.

"We are trying to work around the clock to understand that impact and take some short term steps to help counties and recreational clubs to get through the immediate impact."