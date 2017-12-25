Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, Wants To Try His Hand At Cricket

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, also known by his wrestling ring name, The Rock'', took a shot at understanding the game of cricket. Johnson, who was addressing the millions of Indian fans in a video interview, referred the sport as the country's "national obsession". In the video clip, the 45-year-old can be seen trying hard to guess the signals umpire give on the cricket field.
Johnson was shown Mahendra Singh Dhoni's helicopter shot, the ramp shot and a slow bouncer delivery.
"It's a sport that I would love to try in the field at some point. I wish the Indian team all the best in their upcoming challenges and to all my amazing fans," he said.
When he was shown an umpire signalling 'out' for the batsman, the actor answered, "You are number one". After being told the right answer, he asked his fans to bear with him.
When shown a 'third umpire' signal, he said, it means, "It is impossible to fit your handsomeness and sexiness into one box." For the 'no-ball', he replied, "Hey Rock, your millions and millions of your India fans are that way (while giving the signal)."
When shown the signal for a 'six', according to Johnson, it meant, "Who loves The Rock? We do!" which he likened to the home run in baseball terminology.
The former WWE star then went on to play another game, 'What's it called with Dwayne Johnson'.
Interestingly, the actor got all the answers right.
The wrestler-turned-actor's film "Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle" is slated to be released in India on December 29.
"Jumanji..." also stars Jack Black, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian, among others.
(With PTI inputs)