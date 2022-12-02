Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Friday took to social media to share a heartwarming message with his fans to announce his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player and said that he looks forward to work with new bowlers as the bowling coach of the franchise he represented, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Bravo will be taking over the role of the bowling coach from the 2023 season.

"After 15 years of playing in the most toughest T20 league, I announce today that I will be no longer be taking part in IPL. It's been a great journey, with a lot of ups and downs. At the same time, I am grateful to be a part of the IPL for the last 15 years. I know it's a sad day for myself, my family and most importantly my fans. But at the same time, I want us all to celebrate my career over the last 15 years," said Bravo in an Instagram post.

"As I get ready to move on and hang up my bowling boots, I would like to let my fans know that I am looking forward to putting on my coaching cap. I look forward to working with the young bowlers in CSK. I am really excited about this new opportunity; that my calling is now to help and develop the next generation of champions. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever Yellove. #SirChampion," he added.

Chennai Super Kings had parted ways with Bravo and released him ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Bravo is the highest-ever wicket-taker in the IPL, with 183 wickets from 161 matches. The all-rounder has also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of around 130, playing key parts in many victories for the Super Kings.

Bravo has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2011. He was a part of Chennai Super Kings' IPL victories in 2011, 2018 and 2021 and the Champions League T20 victory in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season twice (2013 and 2015).

Bravo has overall played 144 matches for Chennai Super Kings, picking up 168 wickets and scoring 1556 runs. .

