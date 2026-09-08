Since the start of the Duleep Trophy 2026 campaign, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not only proven to be an asset to the East Zone side, but has also stepped into a leadership role quite quickly. Having assumed the captaincy in the semi-final following an injury to skipper Ishan Kishan, Sooryavanshi is now proving his worth as the team's vice-captain.

On Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy final, Sooryavanshi successfully convinced Ishan to take a review for a caught-behind decision. Veteran pacer Mukesh Kumar induced an edge from South Zone's Ricky Bhui off a delivery down the leg side, which was collected cleanly behind the stumps by wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra.

However, the on-field umpire ruled that the ball had missed the bat and turned down the appeal. It was at this moment that Sooryavanshi urged Ishan to opt for DRS.

His words, "take it, take it", could be picked up on the stump microphone before Ishan signalled for the review. Subsequent UltraEdge replays confirmed contact between bat and ball, prompting the umpire to overturn the decision. Here is the video:

Take it...take it



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Review



The vice-captain urges the captain to take the review, and it turns out to be successful



Scorecard https://t.co/BhTkGWeeoD#DuleepTrophy | #EZvSZ pic.twitter.com/MmtESDSnMy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 8, 2026

The on-air commentator lauded Kushagra for his sharp glovework while also highlighting Sooryavanshi's crucial role in the dismissal.

"A wonderful catch by Kumar Kushagra. But if you need to take the review, you'll have to go to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Firstly, listen to what he has to say. Vaibhav could be heard telling Ishan Kishan on the stump mic: 'I'm telling you, take it. Take the review.' Mukesh Kumar, say thank you to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. It's because of him that they've taken the review," the commentator said on air.

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