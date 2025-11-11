Mind games have begun with exactly 10 days left for the start of the much-awaited Ashes between Australia and England. The Australian media is back at it once again, targetting opposition players ahead of a big series. Last year, the Indian team was subject to some harsh criticism, especially star batter Virat Kohli, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. And, with days remaining for the start of the 1st Test in Perth, the focus has now shifted towards England icon Joe Root.

Unlike Kohli, Root doesn't have great record in Australia, managing just 892 runs at an average of 35.68, with his highest score being 89. He is yet to score a century Down Under in 27 Test innings.

As Root landed in Perth on Monday (IST), The West Australian were quick to remind him of the same, and further summarised his record on Australian soil, saying, "Dud Root Down Under: Hero in the homeland but pretender in Australia. The stats that haunt England's greatest batter ahead of Ashes showdown."

The West Australian at it again, this time with Joe Root the target. pic.twitter.com/MWLCBt8szm — CricBlog (@cric_blog) November 10, 2025

Earlier, The West Australian had taken a sharp dig at England captain Stokes, calling him, "Cocky captain complainer."

"England's cocky captain complainer still smarting from 'crease-gate', lands in Perth early thinking dopey 'Bazball' can take the Ashes," the West Australian stated.

During the last tour to Australia during 2021-22, when England were thrashed 4-0, Root top-scored for the side with 322 runs in five matches and 10 innings at an average of 32.20, with three fifties.

He was the third-highest run-getter overall.

The Ashes series in Australia will be an extremely crucial one for England. For England, this will be their chance to win the first away Ashes series since 2011 and their first overall since 2015.

Root is the second-highest run-getter in the format with 13,543 runs and 39 centuries.

(With ANI Inputs)