As Aussies prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell spoke on the sub-continent pitches, hard seam and dry surfaces and noted that as a spinner, "You might be able to get a little bit more out of it". Maxwell was speaking to the reporters ahead of the third T20I against South Africa, which will take place on Saturday, with the series levelled at 1-1. "I think in the sub-continent, you might be able to get a little bit more out of it as a spinner early on. Especially that new ball, the hard seam, being able to grip on those dry surfaces," Maxwell told reporters in Cairns as quoted by ICC.

"So it might be something we think about heading forward," he added.

Maxwell is no stranger to bowling in the Powerplay, with his standout moment coming in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final in 2023, where he famously dismissed Rohit Sharma, setting the stage for a sixth World Cup win for Australia.

So far in the ongoing T20I series against the Proteas, Maxwell has bowled two overs inside the Powerplay. The all-rounder made a big impact in the second match, claiming two key wickets -- including that of Proteas skipper Aiden Markram.

"I am just as surprised as anyone when I get a wicket. I love getting wickets," he added, just one wicket away from 50 T20I scalps.

While his batting has been inconsistent, Maxwell has taken three wickets in the series so far. In his last 10 T20S, he has taken 10 wickets.

"It is very surprising anytime I get anyone out. I am there to do a job in the Powerplay and I'm trying to execute that as well as I can," he added.

In his last ten T20 matches, he has made 124 runs in nine innings with a best score of 47 and only two scores of 20 or more.

Maxwell also opened up about his floating position in the batting order, having come in at number five in the second T20I after batting at number one in the first. This follows his stint as an opener in four of the five T20Is against the West Indies.

"I have been a bit of a shuffler around the order, up and down. I'm filling holes at the moment," Maxwell said.

"Even during the West Indies series, trying to combat Akeal Hosein (by) going up the top, this series going a little bit lower, trying to manage that back end (of the innings)."

"(I am) trying to play whatever role is needed for me on this side and just try and be as adaptable as possible," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)