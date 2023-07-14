Friday was a momentous in Indian space research's history. Carrying the hopes and aspirations of a billion plus people, India's Chandrayaan-3 lifted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. If successful, the mission will make India the fourth country to achieve a controlled landing on the moon, after Russia, the United States, and China. The moon lander Vikram is perched on a Mark 3 heavy-lift launch vehicle -- dubbed the Bahubali rocket. The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

The India cricket fraternity wishes ISRO on the occasion.

ISRO's payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind! #Chandrayaan3 pic.twitter.com/VAwTWXAn9y — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 14, 2023

All the very best to @isro for the launch of #Chandrayaan3.

Take the high in the sky and beyond! pic.twitter.com/yCIhxf5QXF — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 14, 2023

India continues to soar to even greater heights as we successfully launch Chandrayaan-3



My heartfelt congratulations to @isro and all the brilliant minds behind this great feat!



Proud moment for every Indian #Chandrayaan3 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 14, 2023

Another very proud moment for our country as India takes a giant leap in lunar exploration with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3! Congratulations to @isro and the brilliant minds behind this remarkable achievement. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/z6str1TVWP — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023, will be remembered for India's advancement in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 sets off for India's third lunar mission. A testament to our nation's unwavering commitment to scientific advancement. Kudos to the brilliant minds behind this incredible feat.... — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 14, 2023

The Chandrayaan-3 will have three major components - a lander, a rover, and a propulsion model. It will be using the Orbiter from Chandrayaan-2 which still exists in the lunar atmosphere.

In a first, India's mooncraft 'Vikram' will land in the South Pole of the moon, where water molecules have been found. The finding, made during India's first moon mission in 2008, had startled the world.

Vikram is meant to have a safe, soft landing. The lander will then release the rover Pragyan, which will roam the moon's surface for a lunar day -- equal to 14 earth days -- and conduct scientific experiments.

The latest iteration of the Chandrayaan comes four years after an earlier attempt failed, with the ground crew losing contact moments before landing.