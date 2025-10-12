Star batter Babar Azam didn't have a fruitful return to action as he was dismissed for a 48-ball 23 on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa in Lahore on Sunday. The former Pakistan captain was not picked by the selectors for the recently-concluded Asia Cup. The stadium erupted in applause as Babar walked in to bat, following captain Shan Masood's dismissal in the second session. Fans' joy, however, was short-lived as he fell soon after tea for 23.

The day could've been even worse for him, having survived a caught behind appeal just three balls into his innings. The majority of the crowd present at the ground cheered when the on-field umpire's decision was overturned.

However, a huge controversy erupted when Ramiz Raja was heard making a bizarre comment about Babar, after the latter challenged the on-field umpire's decision to the third umpire.

"Ye out hoga to drama karega (If he is given out here, he will create drama," Ramiz was heard as saying in a viral video. The former PCB chairman has been receiving backlash for his remarks on Babar.

Ramiz Raza commenting on babar azam during DRS call and saying " ye out hoga drama karega ye"



Ghante ka king have no respect pic.twitter.com/c22vxixlKh — MAHESH (@_MAHESHICT) October 12, 2025

Coming back to the match, returning opener Imam-ul-Haq missed out on his comeback test century as Pakistan recovered well from a brief collapse on an abrasive wicket to reach 313-5.

Imam played a fluent knock of 93 in his first test match after almost two years and together with captain Shan Masood, who made 76, gave Pakistan a strong start to its new World Test Championship cycle with a 161-run second-wicket stand.

The three South African spinners toiled hard but caught a break when they claimed three quick wickets without a run before Mohammad Rizwan (62 no) and Salman Ali Agha (52 no) struck unbeaten half-centuries and gave Pakistan an early edge against the defending world test champion.

Rizwan had two narrow escapes before completing his half-century when captain Aiden Markram couldn't snap a low catch in the slip and then the batter successfully overturned an lbw decision through referral.

Agha was fortunate late in the final session when Markram spilled a regulation edge after left-arm spinner Senuran Muthusamy (2-101) had created an opportunity with the second new ball on a dry wicket.

(With AP Inputs)