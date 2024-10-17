Indian spin legend Anil Kumble said that he does not see any reason why young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal cannot succeed in Australia during the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year, pointing out that his versatility could serve him well during the Australian tour. Kumble was speaking on JioCinema as India aims to continue its home domination, with the first Test of the three-match series against New Zealand starting from today in Bengaluru. Speaking on JioCinema, Kumble pointed out that Jaiswal has been consistent in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle of 2023-25 and was also able to change gears according to bowlers and conditions during the recently-concluded Bangladesh series at home.

"His technique and hunger for runs will be key, and I do not see why he can't succeed in Australia. He has been prolific throughout this WTC cycle. We saw him play with a different approach against Bangladesh--starting cautiously in the first Test, where conditions favored the fast bowlers, and then switching to his naturally aggressive style in the second game. This versatility will serve him well in Test cricket, especially on challenging tours like Australia," Kumble said.

Kumble said that he does not feel that Jaiswal will change his aggressive approach in Australia, where India has won two back-to-back series. He also said that India's past success Down Under will contribute to youngster playing more confidently and fearlessly.

"I do not think he will change his approach. The best part about him in this current Indian team is that, even though he's touring Australia for the first time and will be playing against Australia on their home soil for the first time, he has a big advantage. This Indian team is heading to Australia with two back-to-back series wins over them, which is a great confidence booster for a youngster," Kumble said.

"When other teams tour Australia, they often do so with some hesitation because of past failures. The intimidation factor is real, since previous teams haven't had much success there. But for this Indian side, coming off two series wins against Australia, the situation is much more comfortable," he added.

In the ongoing WTC Cycle, Jaiswal is the second-highest run-getter (next to England's Joe Root who has 1,660 runs in 18 Tests) with 1,217 runs in 11 matches and 20 innings at an average of 64.05 and a strike rate of 71.67. He has scored three centuries, including two double tons and seven fifties. His best score is 214*.

However, Jaiswal's first trip to a SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) country last year, a key parameter to a batter's success and greatness, was a poor one. In two Tests, he scored 50 runs in four innings, with best score of 28. Jaiswal would be looking to perform well in Australia and give himself the breakthrough SENA tour he and Indian cricket is waiting for.