"Don't Think He Can Do That Again": Haris Rauf Opens Up On Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup Six
Virat Kohli had hit an unbelievable six to Haris Rauf straight down the ground during India vs Pakistan match at T20 World Cup 2022.
Team India failed to lift the 2022 T20 World Cup trophy after England crushed them by 10 wickets in the semi-final. In the entire tournament, the Rohit Sharma-led side had a brilliant run as they won four of their five Super-12 stage matches. India made a flying start to their campaign after they registered a four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan. The clash turned out to be a perfect nail-biter as Team India was reduced to 31/4 while chasing 160. Virat Kohli came to the team's rescue, smashing an 82 not off 53 balls and taking India home with a thrilling finish.
During the chase, Kohli struck two back-to-back sixes off Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the 19th over. The first six which came after Kohli played a shot straight down the ground, became the talk of the town as the fans and many former cricketers lauded the India batter for his brilliance.
However, on being asked by a fan during Pakistan's popular show 'Hasna Mana Hai' about that six, pacer Haris Rauf stated that such shots are a rare thing in cricket and the India batter won't be able to play that shot again.
"Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn't say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened. Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect, and it went for a six," said Rauf.
Haris Rauf about Virat Kohli #INDvSL #ViratKohli #Kohli #SuryakumarYadav #Rizwan #Malik #BabarAzam #AhmadShahzad pic.twitter.com/KMchDHJjU2— For no reason (@Ayaztanveer141) January 7, 2023
Talking about Kohli, the 34-year-old batter was rested from Team India's recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, which the hosts won 2-1 on Saturday.
Kohli, along with skipper Rohit Sharma will be back on the field for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 10.