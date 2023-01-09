Team India failed to lift the 2022 T20 World Cup trophy after England crushed them by 10 wickets in the semi-final. In the entire tournament, the Rohit Sharma-led side had a brilliant run as they won four of their five Super-12 stage matches. India made a flying start to their campaign after they registered a four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan. The clash turned out to be a perfect nail-biter as Team India was reduced to 31/4 while chasing 160. Virat Kohli came to the team's rescue, smashing an 82 not off 53 balls and taking India home with a thrilling finish.

During the chase, Kohli struck two back-to-back sixes off Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the 19th over. The first six which came after Kohli played a shot straight down the ground, became the talk of the town as the fans and many former cricketers lauded the India batter for his brilliance.

However, on being asked by a fan during Pakistan's popular show 'Hasna Mana Hai' about that six, pacer Haris Rauf stated that such shots are a rare thing in cricket and the India batter won't be able to play that shot again.

"Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn't say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened. Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect, and it went for a six," said Rauf.

Talking about Kohli, the 34-year-old batter was rested from Team India's recently concluded T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, which the hosts won 2-1 on Saturday.

Kohli, along with skipper Rohit Sharma will be back on the field for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 10.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

Arshdeep Has A Technical Flaw: Saba Karim, Former Indian Cricketer