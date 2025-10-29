Sai Sudharsan seems to have nailed the No. 3 slot in the Indian Test side for the foreseeable future, but the graceful left-hander said he is still learning the tactical demands of that position - a critical component for gaining the upper hand over bowlers. Sudharsan will turn out for two India A games against South Africa A ahead of the two-match home series against the Rainbow Nation later this month. "I am refining quite a lot of my footwork from a technical point of view. But more importantly, I am understanding what a number three player has to do for the team. I'm understanding the role better and trying to implement that," Sudharsan said on the eve of the four-day match.

"There aren't many technical differences, as I feel it's more about getting better tactically. In international cricket, tactical pointers and tactical advantage are very important to just be one notch above the bowler. I'm working on that." Sudharsan said attaining a tactical edge over the opposition is vital because loopholes get severely exposed at the highest level of cricket.

"In international cricket, you don't have so many loopholes to play with, you don't have so many gaps to fill because almost everybody you face is one of the best in their country.

"So, I think it's all about the tactical changes you make and the tactical objectives you use against a particular bowler according to the strengths and weaknesses they have. I feel that's what I'm learning now. I'm probably refining it more and finding the best pattern to be the No. 3 for India," he added.

At times, a cricketer can get a tad desperate while on the learning curve, but Sudharsan said he's not particularly looking to consolidate his personal spot in the side because it can push him into a negative mindset.

"I feel when I think about sealing or cementing the spot, or getting runs and becoming safe in that position, I go a bit defensive and play for myself-which I definitely do not want to do at any time.

"So, I'm looking at it from a different perspective. When I go in, it might be a one-on-one session with a bowler, and I want to win that session and make a difference there for the team. That builds up, and eventually, runs will be a by-product of that," he said.

The 24-year-old said his primary aim is to win matches for the team rather than focus on individual goals.

"I'm playing for a reason. I want to win games, I want to fight for my team. I feel that's my motto or mindset when I get in," he said.

Learning to Be Versatile Like KL Rahul

In that context, the batting spot isn't paramount for him-contributing to the team's overall cause is.

"To be honest, while playing for India, we have to be really ready for whichever spot we're asked to play. We have a great example in KL (Rahul), who has played in almost all the positions.

"But he's so versatile that I think we can learn from him that we have to be ready for all those challenges. But yeah, I've played quite a lot at No. 3 in the IPL, and I played many games at No. 3 when I was younger-in the Under-14 and Under-16 age categories. So, I enjoy it as well," he added.

Gambhir's Backing

Sudharsan has played five matches so far, scoring 273 runs at an average of 30.33 with two fifties. While those numbers might seem a bit underwhelming, the Tamil Nadu batter said head coach Gautam Gambhir has given him unstinting support to pursue his philosophy of cricket.

"To be honest, the support was impeccable. I can give an anecdote. We were practicing at Feroz Shah Kotla (ahead of the 2nd Test against the West Indies). I was the last to the nets, and GG sir called me and said: 'Don't get desperate. You're here because of so many reasons. You're one of the best players in the country.

"So, don't think about any other things or whether you have to score runs in this game or what will happen. He told me, 'You will play,' and the way he said that gave me so much confidence and freedom," said Sudharsan.

The left-hander said Gambhir's words freed him from the pressure of not scoring a hundred yet.

"I was trying to be more free, trying not to think about all the external factors and the magnitude. But when you hear it from the head coach, you suddenly get that freedom-the perspective and the environment change drastically." Sudharsan said his current focus is on the game against South Africa A, and the two-match series is a brilliant platform for him ahead of the rubber against the Proteas' senior side.

"India A matches are very important, and we're lucky to have them just before the main series. So, we take this as a big opportunity to build up really well, understand the conditions, and obviously plan accordingly for the series," he added