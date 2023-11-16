The popularity of ODI cricket has somewhat dwindled in the recent past with rumours surfacing about the next edition of Champions Trophy 2025 possibly becoming a T20 competition in order to attract more spectators. Even the next Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) President Mark Nicholas floated an idea that ODI cricket can be restricted to just the World Cups in the near future. Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri was asked about the format and he believes that major changes are needed.

“It (One-day format) has to evolve, changes have to be made,” Shastri said on Club Prairie Firewhile responding to a question from legendary Australian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist.

“When we (India) won the world cup in 1983, it was a 60 overs (per side) game. It changed to 50 overs (per side). You've got to evolve with the time. The attention time of a spectator is diminishing,” he added.

Shastri went on to suggest that the attention span of the modern spectators have grown shorter and as a result, a 40-over match can end up boosting the enthusiasm around the format.

“The way forward would be a 40-over game which would still keep the one-day format on par with the other formats. I see it with the crowd. They wait to see what happens at the toss,” he suggested and added, “If their (a fan's) favourite team is batting, they will rush to the ground, will watch 10 or 15 overs of the second innings and they're off. If it's the other way around – India batting second, it's hot. I am going to ground at 5 o'clock to see the last 10-12 overs of the first innings and then I want to see my team bat.”