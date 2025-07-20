Two of the greatest off-spinners that India has produced -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh -- have often been at the center of social media chatter over their 'unsaid rivarly'. Though Harbhajan and Ashwin played in different eras in the Indian team, a lot has been said and written about the love-hate relationship between the two. As Ashwin went on to conclude his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker, Harbhajan has often spoken about how the rank-turners in India have played to spinners' favour over the last 5-7 years.

Some even claim that Harbhajan is jealous of Ashwin's achievements for the Indian team, considering the latter is also an off-spinner, by title. Sitting in front of each other in a video shared by the Tamil Nadu-born spinner, both decided to settle the social media chatter.

"This whole jealousy bit, before I allow you to answer that, let me clarify something. People look at everything from their perspective. For example, if they are passing a comment on me, they believe that others would see the world through their eyes," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel in a 'Kutti Stories' teaser.

"Their comments that you (Harbhajan) are jealous of this person who is interviewing you today (Ashwin), what would that be about, Bhajji pa?" he asked further.

Ashwin said that the 'jealousy' angle comes from people's own perspective and mindset. Some feel their perspectives would be universal, but that isn't the case.

"Do you think I am jealous of you? You are sitting with me today, and we have spoken at length. Do you think I am that kind of person?" asked Harbhajan.

Ashwin gave quite an intriguing response to Harbhajan's counter question, saying even if he was jealous of him, the feeling was justified.

He even gave his own example, saying some people feel he retired as Washington Sundar rose in the pecking order.

"Even if you were jealous at one point in time, I think it's justified. That is my point, and I will never take it wrong because we are all human," said Ashwin.

"Naturally, it is bound to be like that. Some people believe I retired because Washington Sundar is in the thick of things. All of this is the perspective of others," he added.