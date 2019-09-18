 
Dinesh Mongia Retires From All Forms Of Cricket: Reports

Updated: 18 September 2019 17:18 IST

Dinesh Mongia retired from all form of cricket 12 years after his last official match, say reports

Dinesh Mongia made his ODI debut against Australia (File Photo)

Former India all-rounder Dinesh Mongia, who was a part of the team that finished runners-up in the 2003 World Cup, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, 12 years after his last official match, according to reports. The left-handed batsman finished his international career with 57 ODIs, in which he scored one century and four half centuries. He played a single Twenty20 International for India and never made it to the Test team. He represented Punjab in the domestic tournaments.

Mongia made his debut for Punjab in 1995. He was called up to India's ODI team in 2001 on the back of his consistent performances, especially in the 2000-01 season.

He made his ODI debut against Australia. He scored 1230 runs in ODIs at an average of 27.95. His finest performance came against Zimbabwe in a series-decider in Guwahati in March 2002. Opening the innings for India, he went on to score an unbeaten 159 off 147 deliveries, sharing a 158-run stand with Yuvraj Singh, as he helped his team to a 101-run victory.

He enjoyed a prolific first-class career, amassing 8,028 runs at an average of 48.95 from 121 matches, in which he scored 21 centuries. He also represented Lancashire and Leicestershire in the County Championship.

Dinesh Mongia was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for joining the Indian Cricket League (ICL). While most cricketers involved with the ICL were given amnesty by the BCCI, Mongia has not played an official game since. His last official appearance was for Punjab in 2007.

