The Pool C encounter between India and Kuwait took an unexpected twist as Dinesh Karthik's men were beaten convincingly by 27 runs in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match on Saturday. Kuwait showed incredible grit, flair, and tactical brilliance in the six-a-side format. The match saw explosive batting, dramatic wickets, and a standout performance from Yasin Patel, who was named Player of the Match, thanks to his all-round show.

Batting first, Kuwait posted a formidable total of 106/5 in 6 overs, capitalising on the 6-over-per-side format with aggressive strokeplay. Their innings was marked by quick boundaries and smart running between the wickets, keeping the Indian bowlers under pressure throughout.

For the most part of the innings, it looked like Kuwait wouldn't even cross the 90-run mark but Yasin hammered 5 consecutive sixes in the final over of the innings to help his team put 106 runs on the board.

Big win for Kuwait against India in the Hong Kong Super Sixes!



They beat India by 27 runs. #HongKongSixes pic.twitter.com/09l5VyIje2 — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 8, 2025

India's reply was expected to start with promise but was an absolute disaster. Robin Uthappa departed for a golden duck while the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Stuart Binny also departed without contributing much with the bat. Despite a spirited effort from Abhimanyu Mithun, who smashed 26 off just 9 balls, India could only manage 79/6 in 5.4 overs, falling 27 runs short of the target.

Yasin Patel turned the tide in Kuwait's favour with a lethal spell, claiming 3 wickets for 23 runs in 2 overs. His dismissals of key Indian batters, including Shahbaz Nadeem, proved decisive.

The final over, bowled by Adnan Idrees, was a rollercoaster. Mithun launched three consecutive sixes, igniting hopes of a miraculous comeback. But Idrees held his nerve, dismissing Mithun with a well-judged catch by Meet Bhavsar, sealing Kuwait's memorable win.