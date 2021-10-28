Dinesh Karthik took to social media to reveal that he and his wife Dipika Pallikal Karthik have been blessed with two baby boys. The Indian cricketer took to social media and shared family photos with his fans. Looking extremely happy in the photos, he captioned the post as, "And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier".

Here are the pictures:

The post was well-received by fans with everyone congratulating the couple. Karthik's wife Dipika is an Indian professional squash player. She is also the first Indian to get into the top 10 of the official women's squash world rankings. She is also a multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medal-winning athlete.

Dipika too took to her social media platforms to share the news with her followers

And just like that 3 became 5@DineshKarthik and I are very humbled to have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys, Kabir Pallikal Karthik & Zian Pallikal Karthik, and we could not be happier pic.twitter.com/siyyt3MlUU — Dipika Pallikal (@DipikaPallikal) October 28, 2021

Karthik was last seen in action in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Eoin Morgan-led franchise finished in fourth position during the league phase in dramatic manner and then defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator by four wickets.

Promoted

KKR followed it up with a three-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2. Then, Kolkata missed out on the IPL 2021 title as they lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs.

Despite KKR's excellent season, Karthik wasn't in his best form during the IPL 2021 campaign. In 17 matches, he registered 223 runs. He also failed to bag a ton or half-century.