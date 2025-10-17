BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has confirmed at the NDTV World Summit 2025 that a final decision regarding star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's spots in India's 2027 ODI World Cup squad has not been taken yet. There has been a lot of chatter over the two stalwarts' future in ODIs after Shubman Gill replaced Rohit as the 50-over format captain ahead of the series against Australia, starting on Sunday. However, Agarkar pointed out that considering the achievements of both cricketers, they will not be 'put to the test' in every match they play from now on. Both Rohit and Kohli are part of India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

The BCCI chief selector said that the star duo will surely be in the mix going forward.

"They are part of the squad at the moment in Australia. They are incredible players, but it is not the forum to harp on about individual players. Two years from now, it is difficult to say what the situation will be. Who knows, there can be younger players who will take the spot. Both are great players, and they will not be put to the test in every match. Once they start playing, we will assess the situation. It is about winning trophies, not just runs. It is not like if they score three hundreds in the Australia series, they will play the World Cup in 2027. We have to take the situation into consideration," Agarkar said at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

Agarkar also spoke at length about the presence of 'legacy cricketers' in the squad and the roles that they play in strengthening the side and guiding the young talents.

"Legacy cricketers have created that legacy for themselves. You'd rather have those experienced players playing well. You have to treat them with respect. Some of the conversations with them don't come out, but there is nothing but respect," the former Indian cricket team star said.