Ajit Agarkar opened up on his job as a selector while speaking at NDTV's World Summit 2025. After finishing his playing career, Agarkar worked as a cricket commentator, before heading into administration as the BCCI's chairman of selectors. On being asked to compare the three, Agarkar admitted that being a selector has been the biggest challenge, while his playing days were the most satisfactory.

"I will probably go with the easier one first. Being a commentator, and I mean no disrespect, you still work hard, spend hours on the ground. As long as you get the right words out, your job as a commentator is done," Agarkar said at NDTV World Summit 2025.

"Playing gives you the most satisfaction. Every time you step on the field, you know your job is on the line. One thing that goes for you as a player is that the ball or bat is in your hand. As a selector, once you pick a squad of 15, there is nothing else in your hand. It is a challenging, hectic, high-demand job. You can't please everyone," he added.

Agarkar also reflected on the baggage that comes along while being in a high-pressure job like BCCI's selector.

"Having so many players to pick from is a good problem to have. It improves the competition levels, and the performance levels stay high. The sport is so popular in India that there will be people who will be critical of your decisions. The fanbases have increased multiple times over the last few years."

When asked if he takes note of social media trends like #JusticeForShreyasIyer, Agarkar says: "I don't. It is a no-win situation. We watch a lot of cricket through the course of the year."

Agarkar, 47, has been the current chairman of the BCCI selection committee since 4 July 2023.