India's star batter Rohit Sharma called time on his Test career in May this year. He had a poor show during the Australia Test series in 2024-25 and months after the outing, Rohit decided to hang up his boots in the format. Given the player was struggling with his form besides crossing the age of 38, many speculated that some of the top official in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) pressurised the veteran player to retire from the format. Jaydev Shah, Indian cricket team manager during the Australia tour in 2024-25, has clear air on it. He has revealed that decision to retire was taken by Rohit only.

"He had a baby, he came back and he couldn't make runs," Shah said in a podcast named Voices of Impact with Arjun Mirani.

"He was out of form. He was dropped from the last Test, but then he won the Champions Trophy. I think he thought it was time for him to play white ball more than red ball and give another cricketer a chance. I think the board was looking at things like, we have to prepare our team for the next championship. That's a two-year cycle so it's better if new players get set and get there.

"And it didn't seem like Rohit could take it for two more years. He also had his injury, he didn't play a couple of IPL matches because of that either. I think that's what he thought, and left for the team to grow and build nicely in the new cycle. Such big decisions are taken by big people like Rohit themselves," Shah added.

'Hitman' Rohit saw it all in Tests. After making noise in the Mumbai domestic circuit for his knocks in the longer format, it took six years for him to get his Test cap in 2013 after his international debut in 2007. Even after getting the coveted cap, it took the right-hander years to find the consistency and rhythm that could justify his immense talent.

An unstoppable beast at home, but extremely inconsistent away from home, was the story of his entire career. While the home crowd was treated to a 'Hitman' special plenty of times, his fans in the other parts of the world, travelling to the stadiums, have often been left wanting more. Flashes of absolute genius, undeniable technical skill, are surrounded by a myriad of instances when the batter was just too inconsistent and would throw away his wicket.

(With ANI Inputs)