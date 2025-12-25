A video claiming that a Sikkim player touched Indian cricket team star batter Rohit Sharma's feet during their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Mumbai went viral on social media on Wednesday. In the video, it appears as though the cricketer bent down to touch Rohit's feet; however, a closer look revealed that the player was actually picking up his cap while shaking hands with the star batter. The veteran batter responded by patting the cricketer on his back. Coming to the match, Rohit impressed everyone with his explosive batting performance as he slammed 155 off just 94 deliveries. The knock was adorned with nine sixes and 18 fours, and he ended up scoring the runs at a stunning strike rate of 164.89. Rohit added 141 runs for the opening wicket with Angkrish Raghuvanshi and later stitched together an 85-run stand with Musheer Khan to guide Mumbai to an easy victory.

After the match, Sikkim skipper Leyong Lepcha said that it was a dream come true for all the players in his side to share the same ground as Rohit Sharma.

"Well, absolutely. To be on the same ground and playing the same match with a World Cup-winning captain-it is a dream come true for all the guys in Sikkim. I didn't get a chance to speak to him because he's always surrounded by security. As you know, he's a very big player, so I hope we get a chance to meet him after the match. I had a few chit-chats with him when he was batting," Lepcha said.

A near-capacity crowd of 20,000-odd fans celebrated Christmas Eve witnessing the 'Hitman' carnage, which included 18 fours and nine sixes, with Mumbai chasing down a target of 237 in just 30.3 overs.

Truth be told, there was not much to write home about Sikkim's bowling unit, with Palzor Tamang, Kranthi Kumar, Gurinder Singh, and Ankur Malik looking overawed or clueless from the moment Rohit took guard. It started with a trademark pull shot over mid-wicket off Kranthi for a boundary, followed by a swivel pull shot off his hips. The pacers lacked sting; twice, seamer Palzor's 125 kmph deliveries were swept fine behind the square for sixes.

Rohit played a few late cuts against the spinners, using the pace of their deliveries. He was dropped twice, but Rohit remained undeterred and always found a way to bisect the gaps at a time and place of his choice. Rohit also hit some delectable straight shots, leaving the Sikkim bowlers in complete awe.

(With PTI inputs)