During the Champions Trophy 2025, a photo of Shikhar Dhawan went viral. The former India star was spotted with a 'mystery woman' and the internet was intrigued. Multiple media reports claimed that the woman was Sophie Shine, who is from Ireland. Now, it seems Dhawan has all but officially confirmed that he is in a relationship. In a video which has gone viral, Dhawan is asked by an anchor about his girlfriend and her name. While Dhawan initially resists the anchor's question, he finally says: "I will not take any name. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend." The camera then focusses on a woman who looks the same as the person who accompanied Dhawan at the Champions Trophy.

The following video went viral during champions Trophy.

Recently, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan revealed how he tries to stay in touch with his 11-year-old son Zoraver in a spiritual manner, even though he does not get to see him anymore. Dhawan, 39, was granted divorce from his ex-wife Aesha Mukherji in October 2023, but lost custody of his son Zoraver. Although he was granted visitation rights and being allowed to connect via video calls, seemingly Dhawan has been blocked from seeing or speaking to Zoraver. Dhawan also spoke about how he would spend time with his son if he got to meet him.

"It has been two years since I've seen my son, one years since I last spoke to him. It has been difficult, but you learn to live with it. I miss him and speak to him spiritually," Dhawan said, speaking on the ANI podcast.

"I feel through affirmations that I'm conversing with him everyday, hugging him. I put my energy into it spiritually. It is the only way I can bring back my son. My sadness won't help. I manifest," Dhawan revealed.

"I already feel that I'm with him, speaking to him, playing with him. When I sit for my meditation, I visualise those things," Dhawan added.

"My son is 11 years old now, but I have seen him for only two and-a-half years of his life," he said.

When asked what innings of his he would show to his son if he were to meet him, Dhawan spoke emotionally.

"I would first hug him. I'll first spend time with him. Listen to what he has to say. Showing him any innings of mine is a thought that hasn't even occurred to me. I'll listen to him, know about him. Maybe if he tears up, I'll cry with him. I'll enjoy my time with him," Dhawan said.