Dhruv Jurel proved to be India's crisis man in the second game against Australia A in Melbourne, scoring 80 and 68 coming on the crease at 11/4 in the first innings and 44/4 in the second. He recently took to social media to share his excitement about batting for the first time on Australian soil. In his post, Jurel expressed his enjoyment of the experience and his eagerness to learn and contribute more to his team in the future. "Enjoyable first time batting on Aussie soil. Looking forward to learning and contributing more!" Jurel wrote, highlighting his positive outlook and enthusiasm for the challenges ahead.

Jurel's steely composure stood out in the match. Also, his versatility as an Indian Premier League (IPL) to a reliable Test batter who can occupy the crease for long makes him a long-term asset. His skill behind the stumps could also reduce Rishabh Pant's workload and get the superstar left-hander play as a specialist batter in the Perth Test.

In three Tests played for India, Jurel has scored 190 runs in four innings at an average of 63.33, with a best score of 90. He often played valuable knocks under pressure during the England Test series earlier this year, which kickstarted his Indian journey.

The youngster has solid first-class numbers, with 1,223 runs in 21 matches and 28 innings at an average of 48.92, with a century and nine fifties. His best score is 249. While he can play in the middle-order, he has also opened in first-class cricket. In the 2022 Ranji Trophy, Jurel scored 429 runs in seven innings as an opener, averaging 71.50, with a double century and fifty to his name.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

