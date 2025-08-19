Dewald Brevis' ODI debut for South Africa lasted just two balls -- dismissed for a two-ball six in the series opener against Australia at Cairns. After smoking a monstrous off the first ball he faced from Travis Head, Brevis tried to do same on the next ball. However, he could only find Alex Carey in the deep at wide long-on. The 22-year-old came into the series opener fresh from his exploits in T20I rubber last week, where he amassed 180 runs in three matches, including a rollicking 41-ball century in Darwin and follow up with a blazing half-century in Cairns.

Meanwhile, South Africa posted 296-8 after being sent into bat.

Sent in to bat, Markram -- opening for the first time in ODIs since 2021 -- crunched nine boundaries to get South Africa off to a strong start.

Skipper Temba Bavuma (65) and Matthew Breetzke (57) also helped set a tone for the three-match ODI series.

South Africa have so far rebounded well following a 2-1 defeat in the Twenty20 series between the teams.

With an eye towards the 2027 50-over World Cup, Australia are in the midst of transition after the retirements of veteran batters Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell following March's Champions Trophy.

But South Africa's task of defending the total will be more difficult after quick bowler Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the series with an ankle injury.

South Africa eased to 68-0 in sunny conditions before Ryan Rickelton on 25 successfully reviewed an lbw decision against part-time spinner Travis Head.

Moments later he survived another scare against Head when wicketkeeper Josh Inglis dropped a thick edge.

His luck ended on 33 when he hit straight to mid-off, brightening Head's mood.

An unruffled Markram appeared to be cruising to his fourth ODI century before he was caught behind off left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis in the 24th over.

A sluggish Bavuma was overtaken by flamboyant Breetzke, playing his third ODI.

But South Africa lost three wickets for just seven runs with the fall of Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs (duck) and Dewald Brevis (six), before Bavuma kicked on.

After a breakout T20 series, ODI debutant Brevis hit a first-ball six -- but then holed out to Head, who finished with 4-57.

(With AFP Inputs)