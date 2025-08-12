South Africa legend AB De Villiers had a big message for Indian Premier League (IPL) teams following Dewald Brevis' stunning century during the second T20I encounter against Australia on Tuesday. Brevis, who joined Chennai Super Kings midway into IPL 2025 as an injury substitute, stunned everyone with his aggressive game as he slammed an unbeaten 125 off just 56 deliveries. Following the knock, De Villiers said that the other IPL teams 'missed out badly' by not picking Brevis in the auction and also pointed out that CSK was either lucky or they pulled off the 'biggest master stroke ever'.

Mind boggling that he wasn't picked up at all! To think that he came in as an injury sub — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 12, 2025

"There was such a golden opportunity for IPL teams to pick up Dewald Brevis at the auction! Missed out badly. CSK either got very lucky, or maybe the biggest master stroke ever. The boy can play @BrevisDewald," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

South Africa posted a commendable total of 218/7 in 20 overs thanks to Brevis' heroics.