Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Updates: The highly anticipated moment is here as star batter Virat Kohli is set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh. The match was initially planned to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but all the games scheduled at the venue were shifted to the BCCI Centre of Excellence, due to a directive from the Karnataka government citing security issues. Delhi will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, along with pacer Harshit Rana in the squad. (Live Scorecard)