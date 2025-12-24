Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Score Updates: Setback For Fans As Virat Kohli Returns
Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Updates: The highly anticipated moment is here as star batter Virat Kohli is set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh.
Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Updates© AFP
Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live Updates: The highly anticipated moment is here as star batter Virat Kohli is set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh. The match was initially planned to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but all the games scheduled at the venue were shifted to the BCCI Centre of Excellence, due to a directive from the Karnataka government citing security issues. Delhi will be led by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, along with pacer Harshit Rana in the squad. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
AP vs DEL, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Live
Hello cricket aficionados, from the vibrant city of Bengaluru, we welcome you for an entertaining day of Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2025/26 action. The historic BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 plays host as Andhra squares off against Delhi in what promises to be a close affair.Ball-by-ball updates are unavailable for this match.