Security arrangements will be tightened in and around the capital's Arun Jaitley Stadium for the final day of the Ranji Trophy Group D match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, following a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort, which is just a few kilometres from the stadium.

"Security will be tightened near Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (renamed Arun Jaitley Stadium) on the final day of the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir," Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma told PTI on Monday.

"I will be getting in touch with Delhi Police authorities and requesting them to deploy additional security outside the stadium premises," he added.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people. Over 20 people were reported injured in the blast, which occurred during a busy evening when the area was crowded with people.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir are closing in on a memorable win over Delhi after ending Day Three at 55/2. Qamran Iqbal and Vanshaj Sharma are set to resume the chase on the final morning, with J&K needing 124 more runs to win.

Delhi appeared in control of the game at 267/5 in their second innings, with Anuj Rawat and Ayush Doseja well set. However, a dramatic collapse saw them lose their last five wickets for just 10 runs and fold for 277. Rawat fell to a miscued shot that lobbed to short leg, while Shokeen and Doseja perished attempting aggressive strokes.

Left-arm spinner Vanshaj was the architect of Delhi's downfall, returning with his third five-wicket haul in just his fourth first-class match. His spell of 6/68 ensured J&K remained firmly in the hunt for victory and a surge up the points table.

With IANS inputs