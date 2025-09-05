Getting out hit wicket is a rather rare form of dismissal in cricket. However, South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs was almost met with that fate in the second ODI against England at Lord's. Facing a delivery from England pacer Saqib Mahmood, although Stubbs played the shot well, his bat flung out of his own hand and landed inches beside the stumps. Stubbs was left scrambling to prevent his bat from crashing onto the stumps, and he ultimately got a lucky reprieve and managed to stop it.

Just as Stubbs hit his shot, the bat popped out of his hand awkwardly. However, fortune was on his side as the bat did not hit the stumps despite bouncing twice on the ground.

After the second bounce, Stubbs was able to get a firm hand on the bat and prevent any further danger.

Watch: Stubbs nearly gets out hit wicket

How on earth has that missed?



Tristan Stubbs you're a lucky boy! pic.twitter.com/sSMSLpwifM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 4, 2025

Stubbs, who plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), went on to slam 58 runs off 62 balls as South Africa mounted a first innings total of 330.

England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: As it happened

South Africa clinched the ODI series against England with a game to spare Thursday after a five-run win in the second match that was set up by a record-breaking 85 by Matt Breetzke at Lord's.

Brought in to the Proteas lineup to replace the ill Wiaan Mulder, Breetzke became the first player in ODI history to score at least a half-century in his first five matches.

The 26-year-old middle-order batter's 77-ball knock added to a 49 from opener Aiden Markram and Stubbs' 58.

"It was a more than competitive score. I definitely would have taken that when we were three wickets down," Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said.

It went down to the last over, off which England needed 16 with one wicket remaining, but some inspired hitting by tailender Jofra Archer (27 off 14 balls) couldn't prevent the hosts falling just short on 325-9.

Before that, Jacob Bethell illuminated the home of cricket with a 58-ball 40, including hitting four consecutive boundaries, and put on 77 runs for the third wicket with Joe Root (61 off 72 balls) to give England a chance.

Jos Buttler then smashed 61 off 51 balls before being deceived by a slower ball from Lungi Ngidi and getting bowled.

Will Jacks kept alive English hopes with two sixes but was one of two wickets to fall in the 47th over, bowled by Nandre Burger (3-63). Archer hit two fours and two sixes but ran out of balls as the South Africans - back at Lord's 2 1/2 months after beating Australia there to win the World Test Championship - prevailed again.

With AP inputs