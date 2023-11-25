Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar underlined their white ball credentials with an unbeaten fifty and a six-wicket haul respectively, guiding Rajasthan to a five-wicket win over Gujarat in a Group D Vijay Hazare match in Chandigarh on Saturday. Chahar's six for 41 was instrumental in Rajasthan bowling out Gujarat for 128 in 29 overs at the Sector-26 Cricket Ground. Rajasthan were in some early turmoil at 18 for 4, but Hooda calmed the nerves with a gritty 76 off 79 balls (8x4, 3x6) as they went past the target in 28.4 overs.

Mumbai overcome Kerala In a Group A match, Mumbai braved a gritty Kerala and a couple of rain delays to carve an eight-wicket victory at the Alur-KSCA Oval.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (57 off 47 balls, 5x4, 4x6) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (34 n.o off 20 balls, 4x6) propelled Mumbai past the revised target (under VJD method) of 159 in 30 overs in 24.2 overs.

Earlier, Sachin Baby made a hundred (104, 134 balls, 8x4, 2x6) and Sanju Samson (55, 83 balls, 3x4, 2x6) played around a batting collapse to take Kerala to 231 all out in 49.1 overs.

Himmat, Suyash spur Delhi Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma's four-wicket haul and Himmat Singh's quickfire fifty powered Delhi to a facile eight-wicket win over Mizoram in their Group C match.

Sharma's 4 for 25 enabled Delhi to bowl out Mizoram for 128 and then chased down the target in just 17 over, losing two wickets.

Himmat (52 off 43 balls) and Badoni (45 off 24 balls) made light work of the target.

Haryana trounce Bihar In a Group C match, pacer Harshal Patel (4/49) and SP Kumar (3/25) helped Haryana restrict Bihar to 112 all out in 30.4 overs.

With openers Yuvraj Singh (50 off 57 balls) and Ankit Kumar (61 off 60 balls) scoring briskly, Haryana overhauled the target in just under 20 overs for a 10-wicket win.

Sai Sudarshan, Warrier shine for TN B Sai Sudarshan's 125 off 144 balls lifted Tamil Nadu to 296 for eight in a Group E match against Goa. The total proved too strong for the Goans as pacer Sandeep Warrier's 4 for 20 in seven overs helped TN shot out them for 263 to etch a 33-run victory.

Brief scores: Group A: Kerala: 231 all out in 49.1 overs (Sachin Baby 104, Sanju Samson 55; Mohit Avasthi 4/24, Tushar Deshpande 3/56) lost to Mumbai (revised target under VJD method: 159 in 30 overs): 161/2 in 24.2 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 57, Ajinkya Rahane 34 not out, Suved Parkar 27 not out) by 8 wickets.

Group B:

Manipur: 113 all out in 45.4 overs (Johnson 51 not out; Rajaneesh Gurbani 3/36, Akshay Karnewar 4/18) lost to Vidarbha: 115 for 2 in 16.5 overs (A Mokhade 49, SR Ramaswamy 30 not out, Karun Nair 18 not out) by 8 wickets.

Group C:

Mizoram: 128 all out in 42.1 overs (Jehu Anderson 38; Suyash Sharma 4/25) lost to Delhi: 132/2 in 16.5 overs (Ayush Badoni 45 not out, Himmat Singh 52 not out) by 8 wickets.

Bihar: 112 all out (Pratap 46 not out; Harshal Patel (4/49, SP Kumar 3/25) lost to Haryana: 117 for no loss in 19.1 overs (Yuvraj Singh 50 not out, Ankit Kumar 61 not out) by 10 wickets.

Group D:

Gujarat: 128 all out in 29 overs (Chirag Gandhi 43 not out; Deepak Chahar 6/41) lost to Rajasthan: 129/5 in 28.4 overs (Deepak Hooda 76 not out, Mahipal Lomror 26 not out; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/31) by 5 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh: 276 all out in 50 overs (PS Chopra 61, Rishi Dhawan 48; Kartik Tyagi 3/46, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/36) lost to Uttar Pradesh: 277/3 in 37 overs (Swastik 117, Priyam Garg 74, Nitish Rana 42 not out) by 7 wickets.

Group E:

Bengal: 314/8 in 50 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 141, Abhishek Porel 59, Anustup Majumdar 41; Atit Sheth 3/51) beat Baroda: 219 all out in 44.2 overs (Shashwat Rawat 59, Shivalik Sharma 39; Karan Lal 3/43, Pradipta Pramanik 3/46) by 95 runs.

Tamil Nadu: 296/8 in 50 overs (B Sai Sudarshan 125, Dinesh Karthik 47 not out; Darshan Mishal 2/44) beat Goa: 263 all out in 50 overs (KV Siddharth 61, Snehal Kauthankar 55; Sandeep Warrier 4/20, R Sai Kishore 3/32).

