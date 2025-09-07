Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar somehow came out unscathed after committing a huge crime in his married life - to not greet his wife on her birthday. Chahar shared a hilarious post on social media, admitting that he forgot to wish his wife Jaya on her birthday. The cricketer, who is employed by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians at present, however, was thankful to his wife as she decided to forgive him. Chahar's Instagram post about the entire episode, however, has seen fans giving Jaya the title of 'Devi' (a goddess).

"Happy birthday love @jayab05 . I would like to tell everybody that how understanding and loving my wife is as I forgot her birthday but still she forgave me as she understood this can happen after 90 overs of fielding.

"Next time I will remember @jayab05 #happybirthda #wife," he posted on Instagram.

Chahar later shared another post on social media in which the couple finally managed to cut Jaya's birthday cake.

Deepak Chahar's Cricket Career At A Standstill

Deepak Chahar last featured for India in an international match in a T20I against Australia in 2023. The new-ball pacer has had many injury issues to deal with over the last 4-5 years, hence making it easier for other pacers to replace him in the team.

In the Indian Premier League, Chahar joined the Mumbai Indians during the mega auction last year for a fee of INR 9.25 crore. Mumbai engaged in a big bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings, Chahar's former franchise, to avail his services.

The pacer was even spotted with the Indian team in England during a 5-match Test tour. Despite his exceptional ability to swing the new ball, Chahar is yet to make his Test debut. In fact, at present, he isn't even in the scheme of things in any international side of the Indian team.