David Warner is known to be a regular user of social media, especially Instagram. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Australian cricketer has been keeping his fans well-entertained with his posts. In his most recent, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain shared an animated photo with his wife Candice, and wrote, "I love you", but in Telugu. The language used doesn't come as a surprise, considering his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise is from Hyderabad, where Telugu is the main medium of communication amongst people.

The post was well received by his fans, with his wife replying with heart-shaped emoticons.

Even Warner's SRH teammate Rashid Khan commented on the photo with laughing icons, and asked, "What's meaning of it @davidwarner31".

Meanwhile, fellow Aussie cricketer Harry Conway joked, "As if you are that tall".

Warner was recently in India for IPL 2021, which was postponed indefinitely midway through the season due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among players and staff.

Some high-profile victims of the virus were Michael Hussey, Lakshmipathy Balaji, Wriddhiman Saha, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The Australian also had a disappointing campaign, where he was stripped of SRH's captaincy in favour of Kane Williamson.

Hyderabad could only register one win in seven matches. Also on an individual note, Warner scored only 193 runs from six games, and was positioned 18th in the Orange Cap race.

Warner is currently in Australia, having landed from Maldives on May 17. He is serving his mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.