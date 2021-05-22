Australian cricketer David Warner is quite popular on Instagram, especially since the coronavirus pandemic began. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketer is well-known for his Reface application videos. Reface is an artificial intelligence application for iOS and Android users, which swaps faces in a video or GIF within a few seconds. In his most recent post, Warner swapped himself with famous South Indian actor Allu Arjun, which received a hilarious reply from his wife Candice. The 34-year-old captioned his video as, "one post and I get a million requests!! Do we know this?? One of my favourite songs #india #music #telugu @alluarjunonline".

The post was received well by his fans, but wife Candice had the most pertinent question: "Are you bored in quarantine?"

Warner is currently in Australia, having landed from Maldives on Monday. He is currently serving his mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.

IPL 2021 was postponed indefinitely midway through the season due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among players and staff.

Some high-profile victims of the dreaded virus were fellow Aussie Michael Hussey and Wriddhiman Saha among others.

Warner had a disappointing IPL 2021, which saw him stripped of SRH's captaincy in favour of Kane Williamson.

SRH could only muster one win in seven games, before the competition was postponed. On an individual note, Warner could only score 193 runs from six games for SRH, and was placed 18th in the Orange Cap race.