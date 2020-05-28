David Warner, who has been unstoppable on social media with his series of TikTok videos, took to Instagram to share a picture in which the Australian batsman can be seen wearing a warrior costume similar to what popular Telugu actor Prabhas wore in the movie 'Baahubali'. "Who's costume do you prefer? @baahubalimovie #bahubali #prabhas #funny #fun," David Warner captioned the image on Instagram. Soon after Warner posted the picture, fans flooded the comments section and one fan even called Warner "Davidbali".

"Your role in Baahubali 3 is sure," a fan said.

"Real Baahubali of SRH," another user said.

"Are you Featuring in Bahubali Returns Hollywood Version? @davidwarner31," another one joined in.

Recently, Warner posted a video on Instagram where he was lip-syncing a famous dialogue from Baahubali and even roped in his daughter for a cameo.

After impressing one and all with his batting skills, Warner is trying to become a TikTok sensation. The Australian opener is storming TikTok with assorted videos inspired by the various movie industries of India.

Earlier, Warner put on his dancing shoes and roped in wife Candice and his daughter "back again" to dance on Telugu song 'Ramuloo Ramulaa'.

Warner has a massive fan following in Hyderabad due to his association with SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world sport to a halt and Warner is killing free time by making entertaining TikTok videos.

Warner led SunRisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

The left-handed batsman was supposed to lead the SunRisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, the BCCI decided to postpone the lucrative league indefinitely as a safety measure against the coronavirus pandemic.