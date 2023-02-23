Struggling Australia opener David Warner on Thursday vowed to keep playing white-ball cricket till 2024 if the selectors decided to end his illustrious Test career. Warner arrived in Sydney on Thursday after being ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India due to a fractured elbow. Warner struggled in the opening two Tests against India, managing just 1, 10 and 15 in three innings, while he didn't bat in the second innings of the Delhi Test after being subbed out due to concussion.

"I've always said I'm playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I'm not worthy of my spot (in Tests), then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff," Warner told reporters at Sydney Airport here.

The 36-year-old veteran left-hander, however, still has hopes of making the cut for this year's Ashes tour despite dismal form.

"I've got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket's ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it'd be great for the team," Warner said.

"It's easy pickings (for critics) when you're 36 going on 37. I've seen it before with the ex-players as well.

"So for me if I'm taking pressure off the rest of the other guys, and no one's worrying about the rest of the team, I'm happy to do that," he added.

Warner's Test career came under the cloud following his prolonged lean patch in the format. He had scored just one Test century in the last three years.

On Wednesday, Australia selector Tony Dodemaide refused to comment on Warner's Test future and whether he would be considered for Ashes selection.

"We'll address the Ashes planning (at a later time), but we are committed to picking the best fit and available players for Test series, particularly something as big as the Ashes," he had said.

Warner, however, has been included in Australia's 16-member ODI squad for the three-match series in India, starting March 17 in Mumbai.

The five-match Ashes series will start on July 16 in Birmingham.

